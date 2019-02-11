Wednesday, 13 February 2019

Children hurt

THREE children were hurt after a car and a school bus collided in Caversham.

About 50 pupils from Maiden Erlegh Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common were evacuated from the bus following the incident, which took place in Nelson Road at about 8.20am on Tuesday.

An ambulance and medical response car were sent to the scene. Paramedics said the three children had suffered minor injuries. Another bus was sent to collect the students.

