Nurseries’ headteacher moves on

LISA BEDLOW, executive headteacher of New Bridge Nursery School and Caversham Nursery, has said goodbye to all the children as she steps down.

She joined New Bridge as deputy headteacher in 2004 and became headteacher two years later and then executive headteacher following the federation of New Bridge and Caversham Nurseries in 2012.

Mrs Bedlow has successfully guided both nurseries through a total of five “outstanding” Ofsted inspections and has played a huge role in the early education of hundreds of local children.

She now plans to spend some months working with local schools to offer relaxation and meditation workshops, while her long-term plan is to open a new charitable school with a focus on individual learning through practical experiences and positive mental health.

Jo Budge has been appointed executive headteacher of the nurseries, which have now been federated with Blagdon Nursery in Whitley, where she was previously headteacher.