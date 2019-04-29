Get set for the local elections

ELECTIONS are also taking place in the Caversham and Peppard wards on Reading Borough Council.

There is one seat up for grabs in Caversham, which is being contested by Ella Barrett for the Conservatives against David Foster (Green Party), Ayo Sokale (Labour and Co-operative Party) and Hilary Smart (Liberal

Democrats).

In Peppard ward, Conservative Clare Grashoff hopes to retain the seat. She is up against Doug Cresswell (Green Party), Oliver White (Labour Party) and Simon Smart (Liberal Democrats).

There is also an election for the Sonning ward on Wokingham Borough Council.

Michael Firmager is looking to retain the seat for the Conservatives against Brian O’Callaghan (Green), Philippa Hills (Labour Party) and Tom McCann (Liberal Democrats).