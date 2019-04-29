Monday, 29 April 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Get set for the local elections

ELECTIONS are also taking place in the Caversham and Peppard wards on Reading Borough Council.

There is one seat up for grabs in Caversham, which is being contested by Ella Barrett for the Conservatives against David Foster (Green Party), Ayo Sokale (Labour and Co-operative Party) and Hilary Smart (Liberal
Democrats).

In Peppard ward, Conservative Clare Grashoff hopes to retain the seat. She is up against Doug Cresswell (Green Party), Oliver White (Labour Party) and Simon Smart (Liberal Democrats).

There is also an election for the Sonning ward on Wokingham Borough Council.

Michael Firmager is looking to retain the seat for the Conservatives against Brian O’Callaghan (Green), Philippa Hills (Labour Party) and Tom McCann (Liberal Democrats).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33