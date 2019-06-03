Monday, 03 June 2019

Lavers’ 76 helps side to first win of season

WINDY and drizzly conditions meant BBC CAVERSHAM opted to field first after winning the toss against WHEATLEY.

The visitors started slowly and lost their first wicket bowled by D Watkins in the 11th over with only 35 runs on the board.

Wickets two, three and four followed relatively quickly with Wheatley reaching 75-4 from 22 overs.

The BBC’s bowlers continued to build pressure throughout. S Jennings returned figures of three wickets for 25 runs from nine overs, DWatkins took two wickets for 24 runs from six overs, R Salmon took two wickets for 28 runs from eight overs and T Fitzgerald with one wicket from 12 runs from seven overs.

But Suritala was one of the few batsmen to stand their ground, with a knock of 65 runs to help his side to a total of 163 all out.

BBC Caversham’s chase started strongly with T Castle, 30 runs and S Townend, 18 runs, forming a good opening partnership.

With only the loss of one wicket in the opening 20 overs and 74 runs scored the hosts were on target for the win.

D Lavers was leading the way, anchoring the innings, scoring 76 runs before he miss-timed one straight up in the air and into the arms of a waiting fielder.

A tense middle period saw the hosts lose several wickets to some good bowling, which even saw the captain heading back to the shed first ball.

The BBC fell from 100-1 off 24 overs to 146-5 off 30 overs, 17 runs short with 10 overs remaining.

It was left to the partnership of Jennings, two not out, and D Watkins, 16 not out, to see their side home and achieve the BBC’s first win of the season with three overs to spare.

