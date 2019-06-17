Boy’s 100km cycle ride for friend’s cancer treatment

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan will ... [more]
Monday, 17 June 2019
A BOY cycled 100km in seven hours to raise money for a friend’s cancer treatment.
Lewis Ridge, 12, from Caversham, cycled with his father David in the Isle of Wight Randonnee.
He raised £395 for Charlie Ilsley, a fellow pupil at Highdown School in Emmer Green, who has undergone chemotherapy and radiotherapy treatment for tumours on his spine.
Mr Ridge said: “It was Lewis’s idea. He wanted to do something to raise money for Charlie. He’s a keen cyclist and a member of Palmer Park Velo club.
“The ride got a bit tough towards the end as there are some big hills along the south coast that came right at the end. Lewis did well and kept going.”
17 June 2019
