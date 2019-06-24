Monday, 24 June 2019

Police hunt burglars

CASH and jewellery were stolen in a burglary at a house in Emmer Green.

The house in Knights Way was broken into on June 7.

Police said the same gang was disturbed in the garden of a property in Chazey Road, Caversham Heights, five days later. 

They are also believed to have struck at several other houses in in Oxfordshire.

Anyone with information should call Thames Valley Police on 101.

