Drink sold unlawfully

A SHOP in Caversham which was caught selling alcohol to underage drinkers twice in four months could lose its licence.

Best One in Nire Road sold alcohol to a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old on two separate occasions.

The test purchases were carried out by Thames Valley Police and Reading Borough Council.

Owner Tajender Singh Parmar was fined £90 and a licence hearing was due to be held yesterday (Thursday).