Monday, 01 July 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Drink sold unlawfully

A SHOP in Caversham which was caught selling alcohol to underage drinkers twice in four months could lose its licence.

Best One in Nire Road sold alcohol to a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old on two separate occasions.

The test purchases were carried out by Thames Valley Police and Reading Borough Council.

Owner Tajender Singh Parmar was fined £90 and a licence hearing was due to be held yesterday (Thursday).

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33