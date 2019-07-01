Drink sold unlawfully

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
A SHOP in Caversham which was caught selling alcohol to underage drinkers twice in four months could lose its licence.
Best One in Nire Road sold alcohol to a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old on two separate occasions.
The test purchases were carried out by Thames Valley Police and Reading Borough Council.
Owner Tajender Singh Parmar was fined £90 and a licence hearing was due to be held yesterday (Thursday).
01 July 2019
More News:
Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say