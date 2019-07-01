Thug jailed

A MAN who attacked a woman with a meat cleaver in Caversham has been jailed for 14 years.

Luke Mackrory, 27, of Mallard Way, Aldermaston, left the woman, who is in her 50s, with a fractured skull and cuts to her head after the attack in Rhine Close on October 31.

Mackrory was sentenced for one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article and threatening with a bladed article following a trial at Reading Crown Court. He was found not guilty of attempted murder.