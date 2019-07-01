Thug jailed

Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
A MAN who attacked a woman with a meat cleaver in Caversham has been jailed for 14 years.
Luke Mackrory, 27, of Mallard Way, Aldermaston, left the woman, who is in her 50s, with a fractured skull and cuts to her head after the attack in Rhine Close on October 31.
Mackrory was sentenced for one count of grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article and threatening with a bladed article following a trial at Reading Crown Court. He was found not guilty of attempted murder.
01 July 2019
