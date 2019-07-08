Lawyer ordained

A LAWYER has joined the clergy team in the parish of Caversham, Thameside and Mapledurham.

Andy Storch was ordained a deacon by the Bishop of Oxford, the Rt Rev Steven Croft, at Christchurch Cathedral in Oxford, on

Saturday.

He started his new ministry at St John the Baptist Church, Caversham, the next day.

Rev Storch felt a calling when he and his wife Janice were expecting their first child. He became a stay-at-home father and also set up his own criminal defence law firm.

He said: “I look forward to being 100 per cent curate and 100 per cent lawyer, depending which side of the river I find myself.”

The Rev Mike Smith, the rector of Caversham, said: “Andy comes to us as a practising lawyer, who has discovered a vocation to ordained ministry later in his life. I am really looking forward to working with him.”