Meadow Day event

MEADOW Day will be marked with events at Clayfield Copse in Emmer Green tomorrow (Saturday) from 11am to 4pm.

The area is popular with families and walkers as it has woodlands, a playing field, regenerating woodland and scrub as well as a meadow, which was planted up by Reading Borough Council several years ago.

The Friends of Clayfield Copse, a volunteer conservation group, have managed the woods and fields for wildlife for 20 years and hold regular events for the public.

Meadow Day is designed to raise awareness of the flora and fauna there.

There will be members of the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, and Oxfordshiree Wildlife Trust and Reading Natural History group present to share their knowledge and offer guided walks.

Nature Nurture will run environmentally friendly activities for children and Readifolk will provide music under an oak tree.

Visitors are encouraged to bring a picnic. For more information, visit www.econet
reading.org.uk

