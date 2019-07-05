Friday, 05 July 2019

Vandals damage golf club course

VANDALS have damaged part of Reading Golf Club’s course.

Two sections of turf were ripped up on the 14th green sometime between 8.30pm yesterday (Thursday) and 7am today.

Gary Stangoe, the club’s general manager, described the damage as “mindless vandalism”, adding: “no excuse for it whatever.”

Reading Golf Club, which occupies a 96-acre site off Kidmore End Road in Emmer Green, is to merge with Caversham Heath Golf Club, which occupies land owned by the Mapledurham Estate.

It plans to sell its land for housing but says it will leave by no later than March 31, 2021.

