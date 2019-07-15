Monday, 15 July 2019

Nursery receives Unicef respect award

A NURSERY school in Caversham has become the first in Berkshire to receive a Unicef UK award.

The Rocking Horse Montessori Nursery School was presented with the Rights Respecting Schools’ silver award, which is made to schools that show commitment to promoting and realising children’s rights and encouraging adults and children to respect the rights of others in school.

The silver award is granted to schools that have already achieved bronze status to recognise their excellent progress towards embedding the UN Convention on the rights of a child into its ethos and curriculum.

Headteacher Vivian Vincent, who founded the school in 1987, said: “Our school is a safe and inspiring place to learn, where children are respected, their talents are nurtured and they are able to thrive.

“We have worked hard to embed the Rights Respecting Schools values’ into our daily school life, to give our children the best chance to lead happy, healthy lives and to be responsible, active citizens.”

She is pictured (right) with Avril Vora, early year advisor and Unicef lead

