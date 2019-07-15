Beer festival

THE Caversham rock ’n’ ale festival will return for a seventh year tomorrow (Saturday).

It will take place at the Our Lady and St Anne’s School playing fields in Washington Road from 6.30pm to 11pm.

Attractions include a hog roast and vegetarian chilli as well as entertainment for children. Tickets cost £10 for adults and £5 for under-16s. Under-fives go free. To book, call 0118 958 4498.