Golf pair play 72 holes in a day for charity

ALEX YOUNG and Richard Usher played 72 holes of golf on Friday, June 21, the longest day of the year, at Caverhsam Heath Golf Club.

They raised £12,500 for Daisy’s Dream, a charity which is supporting a friend of the pair following his diagnosis with cancer.

Supported by colleagues, friends and family, they completed challenge ahead of schedule despite suffering from blisters. The pair completed 64,500 steps, or 32 miles.

Ellen Ludlow, fund-raiser at Daisy’s Dream said: “The money they have raised is a huge help to a small charity like ours and will enable us to provide our support to 25 families.”