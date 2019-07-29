Inspectors say school is “good”

A SCHOOL in Caversham has retained its “good” rating by the education watchdog.

Micklands primary was visited by Ofsted at the end of June for the first time since its last inspection in October 2015.

Inspectors noted a big improvement in the progress of children from disadvantaged backgrounds, as well as attendance, which had previously been a concern.

Brian Macdonald, from Ofsted, said: “Parents are highly supportive of the school. Nearly every parent who responded to Ofsted’s online questionnaire said they would recommend the school to others.

“Leaders are aware that the strong progress currently being made needs to be sustained to enable disadvantaged pupils to fulfill their potential.”

The watchdog encouraged the school to help children who are persistently absent but praised staff for having strong leadership.