Blocked road

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
A LARGE tree came down in The Warren, Caversham, in the early hours of Tuesday.
Drivers were being redirected by police while contractors for Reading Borough Council spent several hours removing it.
29 July 2019
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
