Four injured

Wildflower mural welcomes judges
A COLOURFUL new mural at the village station ... [more]
Monday, 29 July 2019
A CAR ended up on its roof after a collision in Rotherfield Way, Caversham.
The incident happened at about 10.30am on Tuesday.
A family of three in the vehicle that overturned suffered minor injuries as had a man driving a second vehicle involved.
They were taken to the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading for further treatment.
29 July 2019
More News:
Penguins give care home residents a pppp-ick-me-up
RESIDENTS of the Cleeve Lodge care home in Goring ... [more]
School unveils new £30,000 minibus following fund-raising campaign
GORING Primary School has unveiled a new minibus ... [more]
POLL: Have your say