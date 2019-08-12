Monday, 12 August 2019

Drinking at the Last Crumb

A PUB is set to be renamed under a new tenant.

The Prince of Wales in Prospect Street, Caversham, could be known as the Last Crumb in tribute to Reading’s historic links with the biscuit industry.

Owner Brakspear is in negotiations with the Dodo Pub Company to take over the lease from November.

Reading FC’s old nickname was The Biscuitmen after the Huntley and Palmers factory, where manufacturing ceased in 1976.

Leo Johnson, a founding member of Dodo, said: “Whenever we take over a new pub we look for a connection to the local community and its heritage. After a bit of research, we decided on the Last Crumb in a nod to Reading's old biscuit industry.”

The independent chain, which is based in Oxford, already runs five pubs with names including the Rusty Bicycle, the Rickety Press the Up In Arms and the Bottle of Sauce.

Brakspear said it was inappropriate to comment until a deal had been completed.

