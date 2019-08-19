School receives award for promoting wellbeing

A SCHOOL in Caversham has become the first to receive an award for putting happiness and wellbeing of children at the centre of school life.

Thameside Primary School is the first recipient of the Inside Out Award.

Inside Out started five years ago with a “magical day out” for 10 children from the school to Checkendon Equestrian Centre.

Now, more than 50 magical days out and 500 children later, the charity is helping other schools in Reading and Oxfordshire to embed wellbeing practices into everyday school life and tackle challenges posed by mental health problems, exam stress and anxiety.

Children gain a “toolkit” of fun and practical life skills and activities that they can use to help them reduce stress, find focus and increase confidence and resilience to feel better, learn better and flourish.

Thameside headteacher Sophie Greenaway said: “We have seen tangible benefits on the wellbeing, health and learning of our children. The award means a lot to the whole school community.”