Jazz on the river

A JAZZ concert will be held on board a boat on the River Thames next Sunday (September 1).

The Julia Titus Quartet is presented by Thames Rivercruise and its boat will depart from Caversham Promenade or the neighbouring pier at 2.15pm.

Guests should arrive 20 minutes early. The cruise will finish at about 5.15pm. Tickets are £27 from www.thamesrivercruise.co.uk