Produce show

THE Caversham Allotment Holders and Gardeners Association will hold its 118th annual show on Saturday, September 7 from 2.15pm to 4.45pm.

There will be classes for flowers, vegetables, cookery, floral art and hobbies as well as children’s classes at the show in Caversham Hall in St John’s Road. The presentation of prizes will take place at 4pm.

Light refreshments will be available and there will be a produce stall and a tombola.

