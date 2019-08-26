Monday, 26 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Outstanding pre-school

A PRE-SCHOOL has achieved a fourth consecutive “outstanding” rating from Ofsted.

The nursery, which is based at St Andrew’s Church hall in Caversham Heights, was praised by the inspector who visited in June.

Their report said the children were made to feel “happy and secure” in an environment which allowed pupils of all abilities to thrive.

Pre-school manager Hilary Coome was described as being “passionate and dedicated” in her role.

Mrs Coome said that maintaining the top rating was the result of hard work by the staff, the pre-school committee and the children’s families.

She added: “It has been such a momentous year for St Andrew’s, starting last September with our 50thbirthday celebrations and ending the academic year with such praise from Ofsted.

“I am so delighted and proud to play my part in such a special pre-school.”

Sarah Adlard, a parent who chairs the pre-school committee, said: “My children have benefited so much from the excellent staff and range of activities and have really loved their time there.

“Ofsted’s rating is so well deserved.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33