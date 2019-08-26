Outstanding pre-school

A PRE-SCHOOL has achieved a fourth consecutive “outstanding” rating from Ofsted.

The nursery, which is based at St Andrew’s Church hall in Caversham Heights, was praised by the inspector who visited in June.

Their report said the children were made to feel “happy and secure” in an environment which allowed pupils of all abilities to thrive.

Pre-school manager Hilary Coome was described as being “passionate and dedicated” in her role.

Mrs Coome said that maintaining the top rating was the result of hard work by the staff, the pre-school committee and the children’s families.

She added: “It has been such a momentous year for St Andrew’s, starting last September with our 50thbirthday celebrations and ending the academic year with such praise from Ofsted.

“I am so delighted and proud to play my part in such a special pre-school.”

Sarah Adlard, a parent who chairs the pre-school committee, said: “My children have benefited so much from the excellent staff and range of activities and have really loved their time there.

“Ofsted’s rating is so well deserved.”