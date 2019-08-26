School still good, says inspector

A PRIMARY school has retained its “good” rating from the education watchdog.

St Anne’s Catholic Primary School in Washington Road, Caversham, was inspected by Ofsted in June for the first time since November 2015.

The inspector’s report said it was a “small but close-knit community”.

It added: “At the heart of this is a strong, shared commitment to every child’s success, underpinned by the school’s ethos of live, love and learn as children of God.

“All pupils, regardless of background, race, faith or disability, are cared for and supported to achieve.

“There is a strong sense of family values. Relationships between staff and pupils are warm and caring.”

Acting headteacher Sarah Bernto was praised for being open about strengths and areas for improvement.

The inspectors recommended that the systems to review pupils’ progress are improved and that standards are made consistently high by providing a challenging curriculum.

The report added: “While parents are generally positive about the school, a few feel that their children are not challenged sufficiently.

“Inspection findings support this view. This is an area that is holding the school back.”