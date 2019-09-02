Monday, 02 September 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Earlier buses

THE pink 22 bus service from Caversham Heights will start five minutes earlier on most early morning journeys from Monday.

Reading Buses says this is to help improve the reliability of following journeys.

The Lower Caversham shuttle 27/29 services will be renumbered — all journeys using Caversham Bridge will be numbered 27 and all journeys using Reading Bridge will be numbered 29.

For more information, visit reading-buses.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33