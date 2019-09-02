Earlier buses

THE pink 22 bus service from Caversham Heights will start five minutes earlier on most early morning journeys from Monday.

Reading Buses says this is to help improve the reliability of following journeys.

The Lower Caversham shuttle 27/29 services will be renumbered — all journeys using Caversham Bridge will be numbered 27 and all journeys using Reading Bridge will be numbered 29.

For more information, visit reading-buses.co.uk