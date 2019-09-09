Care home praised

A CARE home been rated “outstanding” by the industry watchdog.

St Luke’s & The Oaks in Marshland Square, Emmer Green, was inspected by the Care Quality Commission in June.

The home offers 24-hour long-term residential and specialist dementia care as well as respite and convalescence care.

It was rated “good” for safety, care and responsiveness and “outstanding” for effectiveness and leadership as well as overall.

The inspector’s report said the residents were treated with compassion and kindess.

It said: “The environment was exceptionally dementia friendly. It was highly stimulating and interesting for people living with dementia.

“As a result, they had an enriching and fulfilling environment, which reflected their wishes and preferences.”

Leaders were praised for delivering “high-quality, person-centred care”.

It was noted that not all staff were up to date with refresher training but action plans had been put in place.

The home, which is operated by B&M Care Homes, was rated “good” after its last inspection in 2016.