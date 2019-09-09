School's 160

Cyclists in three-day Alps ride for girl’s back surgery
Monday, 09 September 2019
A VICTORIAN heritage fair will be held at Hemdean House School in Caversham to mark its 160th anniversary.
It will feature a Victorian-style classroom experience, children’s carousel, barbecue, Victorian beer and gin tent, sweet stall, tombola, pony rides and stalls. There will also be a chance to tour the school.
The celebration will take place on Sunday, September 22 from 2pm to 5pm.
Entry is free but the tours and the school experience must be pre-booked at www.facebook.com/
hemdeanhouse
