Vegan restaurant to open

Community campaigner dies at 99
A COMMUNITY campaigner and former chairman of ... [more]
Monday, 23 September 2019
A VEGAN restaurant is to open in Caversham next month. Vegivores in St Martin’s Precinct will serve 100 per cent plant-based food.
Owner Kevin Farrell started trading at markets and street food events in 2017 and has also sold food at the Madejski Stadium, the home of Reading FC.
The former banker wanted to provide a wider variety of vegan food following a change in his own lifestyle.
He found that the lunches he bought were unhealthy or had too much plastic packaging so he decided to reduce the amount of meat he ate and to eat more vegetables.
23 September 2019
More News:
Photographer honoured for image of royal celebration
A PHOTOGRAPHER from Wargrave is to have one of ... [more]
Villager resurrects campaign to save historic pub sign
A PUB in Wargrave is facing demands to reinstall ... [more]
POLL: Have your say