Vegan restaurant to open

A VEGAN restaurant is to open in Caversham next month. Vegivores in St Martin’s Precinct will serve 100 per cent plant-based food.

Owner Kevin Farrell started trading at markets and street food events in 2017 and has also sold food at the Madejski Stadium, the home of Reading FC.

The former banker wanted to provide a wider variety of vegan food following a change in his own lifestyle.

He found that the lunches he bought were unhealthy or had too much plastic packaging so he decided to reduce the amount of meat he ate and to eat more vegetables.