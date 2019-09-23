Children take part in climate strike

HUNDREDS of children in Henley and Caversham took part in an international climate strike on Friday last week.

They were protesting against climate change ahead of a summit held at the United Nations in New York on Monday.

Millions from around the world took to the streets to demand change.

The first protest in Henley started outside the town hall at noon and lasted an hour.

Parents and teachers joined the children, many of whom came from St Mary’s School, Sacred Heart Primary School, Gillotts School, Robert Piggott Infant School and Peppard Primary School.

The children waved banners and placards and chanted, “climate change is not a lie – do not let our planet die!”.

A second protest took place in Caversham at 2pm.

For half an hour children from the the Heights Primary School, Thameside Primary School and St Anne’s Catholic Primary School waved placards and chanted in Westfield Park and Christchurch Meadows.

