Produce prizes go South

Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Monday, 07 October 2019
TWO men picked up five prizes each at the Caversham Horticultural Society’s annual show.
Malcolm South, 78, and Jim McCartney, 57, dominated the vegetable and flower classes.
Mr South was awarded the Ted Tiffen Cup for most points in the flower section, the Bob Turner Challenge Cup for vegetables and flowers and the Jean Sawyer Cup for his vase of mixed garden flowers.
He also claimed the Society Silver Challenge Cup for the most points in the roses classes and the Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal for gaining the most prize money in the vegetable, fruit and flower classes, excluding winners from 2016-18.
Mr McCartney won the Jubilee Shield for the most points across the vegetable, fruit and flower classes.
He also claimed the Ford Silver Challenge Cup for most points in the vegetable section, the Voyle Cup for the best dahlias exhibit, the Bert Goodson Trophy for the best exhibit in the show and the CHS Silver Bowl for the most points.
The pair are regulars at the show, which took place at Emmer Green Primary School in St Barnabas Road and attracted dozens of visitors..
Mr South, of Hemdean Road, Caversham, won 12 classes, including the longest runner bean, but said difficult weather conditions affected the quality of his crops.
He said: “Some of my entries were not as good as I’ve had previously and I didn’t enter any potatoes because I find it difficult to get them as clean and as white as, say, Mr McCartney.
“There is very little I grow just for the show. I grow the flowers for the show but the vegetables are for the pot.”
Mr McCartney, from Tilehurst, won 16 classes, including onions, shallots, runner beans and courgettes.
He said: “It has been a pretty mixed year with the weather.
“I lost a lot of onions to botrytis but this was the first year in a long time that I haven’t had any blight on my tomatoes — they were pretty clean.
“Last year was hot but this year we didn’t have enough rain. Plants can be affected badly by sudden changes in the weather.
“Cauliflowers have been very tricky as they take 100 days from sewing a seed to reaching maturity but I’ve had some that matured too early.”
Mr McCartney, who has taken growing seriously for 15 years, gives away much of his produce.
He said: “People ask me why I don’t sell it but I’m not in the game to sell stuff.
“At the allotment we have an area where we put surplus produce. I give away a lot of potatoes and tomatoes. I put 10 cauliflowers and some cucumbers there the other day and they were gone very quickly.”
Membership secretary Elaine Rae won the Whiskin Cup for most points in the domestic classes, which included first prize for her lemon curd, beating her husband Julian in the process.
The couple’s son, Giles, 14, picked up the Balmore Cup for most points in the novice section.
Mrs Rae said: “It is great to get everybody growing. The children have done it since they were young and it is good to show them where food comes from. As a family, we don’t expect to win but now and again we do.”
She added: “We had a good number of entries this year. The standard was very high and nearly all the classes had three or four entries and some were really popular, like the Victoria sponge class, which had eight.
“Jim McCartney’s giant leek and his dahlias were particular highlights, as was Malcolm South’s sweetcorn.
“This year was difficult because of the warm weather before a damp June, which affected things like apples because it stalls the growing process and when it is hot there is not enough water to help them.”
The full results were as follows:
Jubilee Shield (most points in sections A, B and C, classes one to 46): Jim McCartney
Ford Silver Challenge Cup (most points in section A — vegetables): Jim McCartney
Parsons Silver Challenge Cup (most points in section B — fruit): Gillian Matthews
Ted Tiffin Cup (most points in section C — flowers): Malcolm South
Balmore Cup (most points in section D — novice): Giles Rae
Whiskin Cup (most points in section E — domestic): Elaine Rae
Handicraft Cup (most points in section G — crafts): Francis
Serjeant
Devon Cup: (most points in section H — floral art): E Joyce
Bob Turner Challenge Cup:
Malcolm South
Jean Sawyer Cup: Malcolm South
Society Silver Challenge Cup: Malcolm South
Voyle Cup: Jim McCartney
Bert Goodson Trophy (best exhibit): Jim McCartney
Children’s Cup: Miss N Maslin
McCartney Cup: Miss M Heaven
CHS Silver Bowl (most points in show): Jim McCartney
Royal Horticultural Society Banksian Medal: Malcolm South
Vegetables
Five tomatoes (one variety, stalks on): 1 John Green
Three potatoes (one variety, white: 1 John Green
Three potatoes (one variety, coloured): 1 Jim McCartney
Three onions (one variety, globe, under 7.5cm): Jim McCartney
Three onions (one variety, flat, to pass through a 9cm ring):
1 Jim McCartney
Seven shallots (one variety, more than 2.5cm diameter):
1 Jim McCartney
Seven shallots (one variety, under 2.5cm diameter): 1 George Saffrey
Three beetroot: (one variety, with 5cm of stalks): 1 Jim
McCartney
Three carrots (one variety, with 5cm of stalks): 1 John Green
Six runner beans: (one variety, with stalks): 1 Jim McCartney
Seven French beans (one variety, with stalks): Jim McCartney
Two corn on the cob (with silks):
1 Malcolm South
Truss of green tomatoes:
1 Jim McCartney
Truss of cherry tomatoes:
1 Malcolm South
One leek: Jim McCartney
One cucumber:
1 Jim McCartney
Three courgettes (one variety):
1 Jim McCartney
One of any other kind of vegetable: 1 Jim McCartney
Any four vegetables:
1 Jim McCartney
Three kinds of vegetables used for salad (numbers optional, to fit on supplied plate): 1 Jim
McCartney
Vase of culinary herbs (minimum three kinds): 1 Frank Parrish
Fruit
Three dessert apples (one variety, with stalks): 1 Gillian Matthews
Three cooking apples (one variety, with stalks): 1 Gillian Matthews
Three pears (one variety, with stalks): 1 Malcolm South
Plate of three mixed fruit:
1 Gillian Matthews
Any other kind of fruit:
1 George Saffrey
Six soft fruit: 1 Malcolm South
Flowers
Three blooms of large flowered roses: 1 Malcolm South
Bowl of roses: 1 Malcolm South
A rose bloom floating in a glass:
1 Malcolm South
Three blooms of dahlias (mixed varieties): 1 Jim McCartney
Three blooms of dahlias (one variety): 1 Jim McCartney
One specimen bloom of dahlia:
1 Elaine Rae
A specimen stem of pelargonium: 1 Jane Brownlee
Vase of annuals (one variety):
1 Malcolm South
Vase of annuals (mixed varieties): 1 Malcolm South
Three stems of cosmos:
1 D Hartrup
One sunflower bloom: 1 Elaine Rae
Vase of three stems fuchsia (mixed): 1 Gillian Matthews
One specimen stem fuchsia:
1 Elaine Rae
Vase of any other kind of perennials (mixed, excluding flowers from above classes): 1 D Barnes
Six stems foliage (minimum three different varieties): 1 Paul Smith
Fuchsia in a pot: 1 D Barnes
Foliage pot plant (up to 20cm maximum size of pot):
1 D Hartrup
Succulent or cacti (pot size max. of 20cm): 1 S Parrish
Novice, aged 13 and above
Three onions (one variety):
1 George Saffrey
Three tomatoes (one variety, with stalks): 1 Liz Carson
Any other kind of vegetable:
1 Toby Rae
Two apples (one variety, with stalks, dessert or cooking):
1 Mrs J Soanes
Any other kind of fruit (one
variety): 1 Giles Rae
Vase of mixed flowers:
1 D Hartrup
Vase of one kind of flower:
1 Giles Rae
Domestic
Jar of jam: 1 Gillian Matthews
Jar of fruit curd: 1 Elaine Rae
Small bottle of fruit liqueur:
1 Elaine Rae
Five canapés (mixed): 1 Elaine Rae
Five cheese straws: 1 Jane
Brownlee
Three custard tarts: 1 Elaine Rae
Victoria sandwich (raspberry jam filling, sugar topping): 1 Jane Brownlee
Vegan lime drizzle cake:
1 Elaine Rae
Miscellaneous
The longest runner bean:
1 Malcolm South
Ice cream tub-sized container of homemade compost: 1 Mrs V Wing
One odd-shaped vegetable:
1 Mrs J Soanes
Bob Turner Challenge Cup (senior members only — two dishes of different kinds of vegetables and two vases of different kinds of flowers as per sections A and C:
1 Malcolm South
Jean Sawyer Cup (vase of mixed garden flowers): 1 Malcolm South
Handicraft
Colour photograph taken on a CHS outing (15.25cm by 10.25cm, mounted on black card):
1 Francis Serjeant
Colour photograph of bird life (15.25cm by 10.25cm, mounted on black card): 1 Francis Serjeant
Colour photograph of water (15.25cm by 15.25cm, mounted on black card): 1 Francis Serjeant
An item of embroidery:
1 Mrs C Steed
A “twiddle muff” (attached assorted “bits and bobs”):
1 Mrs E Joyce
A handmade greetings card:
1 Liz Carson
An item made of clay:
1 Giles Rae
Floral art
A Shakesperian theme (featuring natural plant materials — accessories permitted): 1 Mrs E Joyce
A modern exhibit (using natural plant materials and five blooms, accessories permitted):
1 Mrs E Joyce
An exhibit using foliage, grasses and seems, natural plant materials and accessories: 1 Mrs E Joyce
An exhibit suitable for a buffet table (not to exceed 25cm in height, width and depth): 1 Mrs E Joyce
Miniature (an exhibit not to exceed 10cm in height, width and depth: 1 Mrs E Joyce
Children aged 12 and under
Garden in a half seed tray:
1 Miss N Maslin
Monster made from fruit and/or vegetables: 1 Miss M Heaven
Vase of any kind of flower:
1 Miss N Maslin
Any kind of vegetable:
1 Miss M Macleod
A crafted flower (made from playdoh or similar material):
1 Miss N Maslin
Best dressed potato:
1 Miss M Heaven
An edible necklace (made using sweets, dried fruits etc):
1 Miss M Macleod
Three decorated biscuits (judged on decoration only):
1 Miss M Heaven
07 October 2019
More News:
Bloom organisers happy with regional gold award and await national result
THE organisers of Goring’s award-winning entry ... [more]
Wife’s double surprise for 60th wedding anniversary
A WOMAN received two surprises from her husband ... [more]
POLL: Have your say