New Tory candidate

THE Conservatives have chosen their candidate to try to win back the Reading East constituency at the next general election.

Craig Morley, 36, who was born in Reading, is married with two children and currently lives in Oxfordshire.

He says he is “up for the fight” to recapture the seat that was won by Labour’s Matt Rodda at the election in 2017 with a majority of 3,749 over the sitting Conservative Rob Wilson.

He said he supported Boris Johnson’s policy on Brexit and was passionate about campaigning for funding for the NHS and schools and protecting local services.

Mr Morley said: “The platform I am standing on puts the interest of residents in Reading East first.

“I want to be a strong voice for them and stand up for them in Parliament.

“The reason why I wanted to get into politics is because the most rewarding part of the job is helping constituents. For the most vulnerable, reaching out to parliament is a last resort so it is really rewarding to be able to help them.”

Mr Rodda responded: “I have responded to more than 12,000 pieces of case work in my time as an MP. I am currently running a campaign to save Reading Prison and I am campaigning on environmental issues.

“As for Brexit, I think the Government is completely mistaken.”