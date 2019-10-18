Refurbished pub opens

A PUB in Caversham has begun trading under a new name and management.

The former Prince of Wales in Prospect Street

re-opened on Friday as the Last Crumb and is now operated by the Dodo Pub Company on behalf of owner Brakspear.

Its name is a tribute to Reading’s historic link with the biscuit industry — the Huntley and Palmers factory ceased manufacturing in 1976.

The pub has undergone extensive refurbishment, which took several weeks.

It is open from 9am to 11pm every day and serves Dodo and Brakspear beers and offers food all day.

Leo Johnson, 33, a founder of Dodo, said it was the company’s fifth pub.

He said: “Caversham is within the Home Counties, which is where Dodo is looking to expand.

“We build small, neighbourhood pubs and are building a brand. It’s incredibly exciting as we are beholden to no one other than ourselves.

“We are cooking the food we want to cook, designing the pubs the way we want and throwing parties we want to attend. It’s a lot of fun.”

Mr Johnson, a trained chef, said the Last Crumb would host events.

“We have got shipping containers going into our garden and that will double up as a stage,” he said.

“We will be looking to hold pop-up cinema in the garden and hold festivals. Basically we do the stuff we enjoy.”