Care home to replace houses

PLANS to replace three houses in Caversham with a care home have been approved despite concerns about parking and road safety.

Signature Senior Lifestyles will demolish the houses from 199 to 203 Henley Road and build an 82-bed facility providing specialised nursing and dementia care.

Reading Borough Council’s planning applications committee approved the applications despite opposition from neighbours.

Christine and Allan Webb, who live in Henley Road, said: “Although in principle we would not be opposed to a smaller care home on this land, we believe that a two-, three- and four-storey care home is totally out of keeping with the surrounding locality.

“The volume of traffic to and from the site will, we assume, be mainly service vehicles bringing food, medical supplies and laundry, together with staff and visitors vehicles, therefore adding to the potential accident hazard for both pedestrians, cyclists and the normally high level of traffic using the A4155.”

Councillors said they noted the lack of development on the site, despite a previous approval. A project for 42 homes was passed by the council in December 2017 but nothing was built.

James Wilson, of Signature Senior Lifestyles, said: “Our plan seeks to deliver significant benefits to the local community.

“This is an ideal location for a Signature care home and we believe the proposal is wholly appropriate to the site, which we are aware has a complex planning history.

“The proposals are designed to the highest standards of elderly care. The proposed care home would be one of Signature’s smallest homes.

The care home would be set back from the road in line with neighbouring properties.”

The new building is expected to include a library, cinema, salon, restaurant and sensory garden.