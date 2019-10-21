Drugs charge

Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
TWO men have been charged with drugs offences in Caversham.
Christopher Jordan, 35, of South View Avenue, Caversham, and Jamie Cook, 33, of Severn Way, Tilehurst, are accused of possession with intent to supply class
A drugs.
Both men are due to appear at Reading Crown Court on November 11.
21 October 2019
More News:
Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
POLL: Have your say