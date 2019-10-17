Duo jailed for Class A drug offences

A MAN and woman have been jailed after being convicted of possession with intent to supply heroin and cocaine.

Carla Conwill and Christopher Blanchard, both of Lowfield Road, Caversham, admitted to the offences and were sentenced at Reading Crown Court on October 14.

The pair were arrested on June 20 following a vehicle search in Howard Street, Reading.

Conwill, 29, and Blanchard, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Blanchard, who received a sentence of two years and six months, was also convicted of driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and driving without insurance.

Conwill was sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Pc Katie Poole, investigating officer, said: “Thames Valley Police has made a commitment to target the supply of drugs and this will not be tolerated within our communities.

“This result shows the effectiveness of stop searches. We will continue to work hard to investigate and prosecute those committing crime in our communities.”

Anyone who suspects drug dealing in their community should call the non-emergency number (101) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.