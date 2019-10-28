Bike stolen

First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Monday, 28 October 2019
A MOTORCYCLE was stolen from the front garden of a house in Queen Street, Caversham.
The white Honda PS125 scooter, which had a 61 registration plate, was taken between 11pm on Friday and 8am the next day.
The rear wheel was locked with a chain so it is believed the thieves picked up the machine and carried it to a vehicle.
28 October 2019
More News:
First national win for Goring's Bloom team
GORING has won its first gold award at national ... [more]
Pair conquer seven peaks in aid of girl’s back surgery
TWO men from Goring cycled 340km across seven ... [more]
POLL: Have your say