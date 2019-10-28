Monday, 28 October 2019

Bike stolen

A MOTORCYCLE was stolen from the front garden of a house in Queen Street, Caversham.

The white Honda PS125 scooter, which had a 61 registration plate, was taken between 11pm on Friday and 8am the next day.

The rear wheel was locked with a chain so it is believed the thieves picked up the machine and carried it to a vehicle.

