Monday, 04 November 2019

Playground re-opens after £100,000 makeover

A CHILDREN’S play area at Mapledurham playing fields in Caversham re-opened on Saturday after a £100,000 refurbishment.

The area has been extended, resurfaced and fitted with new equipment designed for toddlers and children up to the age of 12 as well as having better accessibility.

Work to improve the network of paths around the play area will be completed next summer.

Karen Rowland, lead member for culture, heritage and recreation on Reading Borough Council, said: “It is one of our key priorities that we provide high-quality equipment in as many of our playgrounds as possible.”

Councillor Rowlands is pictured with and children from the 5th Caversham brownies trying out the play equipment.

Last year, the council approved a landscape masterplan for the playing fields as well as agreeing to lease part of the land to the Education and Schools Funding Agency for a new permanent site for the Heights Primary School.

