Charity market

A CHURCH in Caversham is to hold a Christmas market to raise money for children in Yemen.

The event at St Peter’s, which is between Caversham Court and The Warren, will be on December 7 from 10am to 12.30pm.

There will be stalls, sideshows, refreshments, raffles and tombolas and homemade cakes.

It is in aid of the Save the Children Yemen Crisis Appeal.