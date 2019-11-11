Charity market

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Monday, 11 November 2019
A CHURCH in Caversham is to hold a Christmas market to raise money for children in Yemen.
The event at St Peter’s, which is between Caversham Court and The Warren, will be on December 7 from 10am to 12.30pm.
There will be stalls, sideshows, refreshments, raffles and tombolas and homemade cakes.
It is in aid of the Save the Children Yemen Crisis Appeal.
11 November 2019
More News:
Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
A REALITY television star opened a Goring hair ... [more]
Pupils re-use plastic to create art and highlight issue
CHILDREN made artworks out of bottles, yogurt ... [more]
POLL: Have your say