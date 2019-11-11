New chairman

Reality TV star opens new hair salon after relocation
Monday, 11 November 2019
THE chairman of governors at Highdown School and Sixth Form in Emmer Green has resigned.
John Taylor, who hd spent six years in the role, has also left the board after eight years.
He is succeeded as chairman by Ginny Munro, who has been a governor for two years.
Mr Taylor was on the board which appointed headteacher Rachel Cave six years ago.
11 November 2019
