Choir concert

A CHARVIL choir will take part in a concert at Queen Anne’s School in Caversham tomorrow (Saturday) at 7pm.

The Jewel Tones, an all-girls’ choir conducted by Suzanne Newman, will perform alongside Vivace Voices, from Reading, and Serenata from Wales. All three will then combine for the final song in Hebrew.

For tickets (£5) call Mrs Newman on 0118 934 0589 or email suzanneynewman@

btinternet.com