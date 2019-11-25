Butchers are committed to delivering the best

HERE at the Caversham Butcher we have been preparing and supplying quality produce for more than 50 years.

Our award-winning shop is the cornerstone of the local community. We pride ourselves on the excellent reputation we have built and are committed to delivering the best level of service, craftsmanship and quality to our customers.

There has been a butchers in Caversham for almost 100 years. LD Jennings, aka the Caversham Butcher, has been trading in St Martin’s Precinct for more than 50 years.

The shop is run by Nigel, Dave, Melvin, Mo and Roland, who each have many years of experience behind them .

The shop’s ethos is built around service and quality. All meat is locally sourced wherever possible and we never compromise with cost, promising always the most wonderful cuts of meat possible.

From choice cuts of beef, lamb and pork, chicken, duck and our British bangers are hard to beat.

We are now taking orders for our Christmas meats — from free range bronze turkeys, free range geese, 45-day aged Angus rolled rib, sirloin and rib on the bone.

Call in to the shop to place orders or use our online store, which is open 24 hours a day, at www.cavershambutcher.co.uk

There is free home delivery within certain postcodes for orders over £25 — or use our click and collect option.

For any enquiries, please call the Caversham Butcher on 0118 947 5939.