Shops to reduce use of plastic

A BUSINESSWOMAN is working to make Caversham plastic-free by February.

Anne-Marie Evans, who runs Frangipani Home in Church Street, has registered with environmental campaign group Surfers Against Sewage.

The marine conservation charity and campaign group gives communities plastic-free accreditation once it receives evidence that sufficient efforts have been made to reduce plastic usage.

Accreditation does not mean there would be no disposable plastic in the suburb but businesses would have to avoid handing out plastic bags and meet other targets.

Mrs Evans has established a steering group with nine members under the banner of Plastic Free Caversham.

She decided to act after visiting Bali, where she sources homeware for her shop, and saw the amount of litter that ends up in the sea.

Mrs Evans said: “In this country we think we are recycling responsibly but then I found out it all goes to China and they are rejecting it and it’s going to places like Indonesia and Malaysia and they just can’t cope. That’s what got me started.”

She is encouraging other businesses in Caversham to reduce their plastic usage.

Mrs Evans said: “We need to get as many businesses as possible on board. The idea is that they can replace items with sustainable alternatives such as paper cups instead of plastic ones. They need to do an audit to check what single-use plastics they are using.”

So far five businesses have signed but Mrs Evans hopes more will follow suit.

“We have only just started,” she said.

Mrs Evans uses recyclable paper shopping bags and is asking her suppliers in Bali to stop sending her goods in bubble wrap or plastic.

Campaigners in Henley and Sonning Common have also signed up with Surfers Against Sewage.