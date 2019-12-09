New ward proposed

PROPOSED boundary changes could introduce a new electoral ward in Caversham.

The Local Government Boundary Commission for England is currently undertaking a review of Reading’s ward boundaries.

The changes would ensure wards have a similar number of people in them.

Reading Borough Council wants to create a new ward in Caversham Heights, which would mean Reading had 16 wards with each one represented by three councillors.

The Mapledurham ward would be removed if the plans are approved.

However, if the boundaries do not change it is estimated that by 2025 the Abbey and Whitley wards would have too many people and the Redlands ward would comprise too few.

Ward changes are scheduled to come into effect at the 2022 council elections.

The commission will publish draft recommendations in February.