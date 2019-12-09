Sale of green Christmas trees and decorations

THE annual sale of green Christmas trees, decorations and gifts will take place at Caversham Court Gardens tomorrow (Saturday) from 9.30am to 1.30pm.

The Scots pines are cut as part of the management of lowland heath around Camberley. They don’t drop their needles and have a pleasant smell.

Holly, mistletoe, willow wreaths and stars, candles made from local beeswax, Christmas cards, bird tables, wooden bowls and a wooden reindeer for the garden will also be on sale.

The event is organised by Reading Econet’s conservation volunteers and all the money raised goes to the charity.

A spokeswoman said: “Spend the morning with all of us and get much of your Christmas shopping done in comfort.”

A Christmas market will take place at the neighbouring St Peter’s Church from 10am to 12.30pm the same day.

There will be handmade crafts and decorations for sale and mince pies, coffee and hot spiced apple juice will be available.

The proceeds will go to Save the Children’s Yemen Crisis Appeal.