Monday, 30 December 2019

Library to close for repair work

THE library in Caversham will be closed for about two weeks next month for maintenance.

The heating system, wiring and electrics at the building in Church Street will be upgraded in order to make it more energy efficient.

The work is being carried out by Reading Borough Council, which is aiming to make the best use of its buildings by reducing running costs and making them more sustainable.

Councillor Karen Rowland, lead member for culture, heritage and recreation, said: “I’m pleased we are able to put this investment into Caversham library to keep the building running as efficiently as possible for the future.

“Unfortunately, due to the nature of these essential works, it will mean a temporary closure to ensure the building is fit for purpose.

“We apologise for any inconvenience for library users, however, exchange dates will be extended so no library items will be due during the closure and books can also be returned or checked out at any of our other wonderful Reading libraries.”

The library will shut at 3pm on Saturday, January 11 and re-open at 1pm on Thursday, January 30. The e-book, e-magazine and
e-audio service is available at www.reading.gov.uk/elibrary

