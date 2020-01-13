Parking fees

A RESIDENTS’ parking permit scheme has been rolled out in parts of lower Caversham.

From 9am until 5.30pm on weekdays, drivers can only park in the bays in South View Avenue, St John’s Road, Ardler Road and Washington Road if they have a Reading Borough Council pass, which costs £40 per household or £150 for a second.

Alternatively, they can park without a permit as long as they leave within two hours and don’t return for at least another two.