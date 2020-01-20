Monday, 20 January 2020

Crash man identified

A MAN who died after a car collided with a bus in Caversham has been named.

An inquest into the death of 66-year-old Narendra Singh Dang, from Caversham, was opened at Reading Coroner’s Court and adjourned to a date to be fixed.

He was the passenger in a Mercedes E-Class which collided with a Thames Travel bus at a bus stop in Henley Road, near the junction with Micklands Road, shortly after 4pm on Monday, December 2.

Paramedics attended the scene but Mr Dang was pronounced dead. Nobody else was injured.

The crash resulted in traffic jams throughout the area as police closed the road and set up diversions into Caversham Park Road and Donkin Hill.

Thames Valley Police have appealed for witnesses and dash-cam footage.

