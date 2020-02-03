Vandal fined

Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Monday, 03 February 2020
A MAN who damaged a bus window has been ordered to pay £754 in compensation to Reading Buses.
David Bedwell, 38, of Nire Road, Caversham, admitted causing criminal damage on August 5 when he appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court.
He was fined £384 and also ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.
03 February 2020
More News:
Restaurateur claims food hygiene checks are unfair
THE owner of an Indian restaurant in Goring has ... [more]
Church to host more events with £280,000 extension
A NEW £280,000 extension to St Leonard’s Church ... [more]
POLL: Have your say