Attacker sentenced

A WOMAN has been gfiven a community order after admitting assault and criminal damage.

Sarah Cooke, 49. of Flambards, Caversham, was sentenced at Reading Magistrates’ Court.

She assaulted Melanie Mann in Reading on November 3. She also damaged a hijab belonging to the victim.

Cooke must undertake a drug rehabilitation for up to 25 days.

She was was ordered to pay £150 compensation £85 costs and a £90 surcharge.