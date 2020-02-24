Sounds of trios

A CONCERT featuring piano and oboe trios will be held at St Andrew’s Church in Caversham next Saturday (February 29) at 7.30pm.

The prize-winning musicians are Jiafeng Chen (violin), Naomi Watts (cello), Jennifer Hughes (piano) and Timothy Watts (oboe) and they will play pieces composed by Beethoven, Mozart and Brahms.

Tickets are £18 in advance, £22 and £20 on the door and £21 and £20 at www.concertsincaversham

.co.uk while student tickets (age 16-25) are £5 and under-16s enter free. Call the box office on 0118 948 4112 or 0118 946 3202.