Drug driver

Monday, 02 March 2020
A MAN has been banned from driving for three years after he was caught while under the influence of drugs.
Karol Wiercinski, 34, of Woods Road, Caversham, received a community order at Reading Magistrates’ Court after admitting the offence and possession of cannabis.
He must carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and pay a £95 fine and £80 costs.
